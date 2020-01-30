Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 885,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,052. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,019,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $14,404,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

