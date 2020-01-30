SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $137.82. 265,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,133 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

