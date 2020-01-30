Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,657.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

