Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 366,237 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,316,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.12.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.