Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.31. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 794,348 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of A$9.59.

About Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

