SunTrust Banks Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $156.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

NYSE RCL traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,546. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

