ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $380.00 at SunTrust Banks

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $22.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.51. 2,999,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $187.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.