Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Down 10.9%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s stock price fell 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03, 807,697 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 409,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 88.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.