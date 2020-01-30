Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,034. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.