Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

STAG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 1,004,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,538. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.