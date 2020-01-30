SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.54. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 135,688 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

