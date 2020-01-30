Strs Ohio Sells 16,600 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $496,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

