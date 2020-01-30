Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 2,048,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,750. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

