Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 913,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 760,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $117.38. 576,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,334. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.