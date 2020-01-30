Strs Ohio Has $4.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.39. 4,143,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

