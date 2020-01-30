Strs Ohio Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIK. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

MIK traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $797.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

