Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

