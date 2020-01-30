Strs Ohio Acquires 6,535 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 476,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.