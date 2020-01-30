Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.56 Million in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

