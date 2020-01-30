Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 1,401,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

