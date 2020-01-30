Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Cigna stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,018. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

