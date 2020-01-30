Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,906 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,630,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 2,352,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

