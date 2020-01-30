Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,618 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.
NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 35,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
