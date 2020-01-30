Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.21

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.21 and traded as high as $215.72. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $208.50, with a volume of 264,119 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STCK. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $418.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

