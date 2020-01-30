Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.21

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.21 and traded as high as $215.72. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $208.50, with a volume of 264,119 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STCK. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 287 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.64).
The stock has a market capitalization of $418.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
