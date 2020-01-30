Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

SFIX stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

In other Stitch Fix news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,794.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $8,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $5,068,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $5,381,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

