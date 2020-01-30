Stifel Nicolaus Trims Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Target Price to $18.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 19,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $698.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

