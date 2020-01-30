Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.67

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.67 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 243386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

