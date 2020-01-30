Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 11,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,340. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $383.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

