State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 1,876,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,072. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7,065.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

