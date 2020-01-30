State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,794. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $135.59 and a 1 year high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

