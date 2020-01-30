State of Michigan Retirement System Has $413.49 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $413,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.87.

MSFT traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. 51,495,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

