State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 50.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 9,592,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263,234. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

