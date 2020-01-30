State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 566,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

