State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 3,630,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

