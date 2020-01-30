State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 261,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.95. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

