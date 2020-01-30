Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 12,221,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

