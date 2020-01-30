Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.
In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.