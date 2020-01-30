Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,574.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $61,574.00 and $422.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.05585288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

