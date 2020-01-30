Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,521. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $122.31 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

