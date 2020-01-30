Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SSI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.91.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
About Stage Stores
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
