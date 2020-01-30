Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $23.48.

STXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Earnings History for Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.