Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $23.48.

STXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

