Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £124.80 in Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($164.17).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £126.14 ($165.93).
- On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell acquired 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($161.96).
LON SPT opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.99.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
