Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £124.80 in Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($164.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £126.14 ($165.93).

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell acquired 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($161.96).

LON SPT opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.