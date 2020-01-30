Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

SPI stock opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.74) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.03 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

