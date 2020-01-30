Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,389.14

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8,389.14 and traded as high as $9,035.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $8,990.00, with a volume of 132,158 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,282.50 ($108.95).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,986.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,389.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

