Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Shares of SPB traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50.
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
