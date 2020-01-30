SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 709,214 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after purchasing an additional 608,125 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000.

SPAB stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

