SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $148.87. 321,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.