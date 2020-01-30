Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.05

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $14.99. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 29,114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

