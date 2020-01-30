S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

SPGI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.86. 913,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.41. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

