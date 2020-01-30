Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 2.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51, 438,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,562,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $841.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

